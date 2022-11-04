9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government to increase beneficiaries under nutrition programme

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Government to increase beneficiaries under nutrition programme
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Namani Monze has disclosed that government intends to increase the number of beneficiaries under the 1000 Most Critical Days Programme, currently being implemented in Choma and Monze districts in the Province.

The program which is implemented by the government through the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) II multisectoral approach seeks to end malnutrition in children from conception to the age of two. This is ultimately expected to reduce stunting levels which currently stand at 29 per cent for Southern Province according to the Zambia Demographic study.

Dr Monze has explained that the scaling up of beneficiaries under the program will ensure that more children grow up into productive citizens as good nutrition plays a major role in improving mental capabilities.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking when the German Parliamentary Committee on Food and Agriculture paid a courtesy call on him at the provincial administration in Choma.

The committee, consisting of nine members of parliament and some technocrats is in the province to check on projects, that the Zambian government is implementing with support from the German government. These include the 1000 Most Critical Days Program, and some climate change mitigation initiatives among others.

Dr Monze further thanked the German government for supporting various technologies in the province such as climate-smart agriculture and food processing, adding that these will help promote food security.

Meanwhile, the German Parliamentary Committee on Food and Agriculture is impressed with the government’s implementation of the 1000 Most Critical Days Program and other projects supported by the German Government in Southern Province So far.

Committee Chairperson, Farbor Hermann who also led the delegation stated that his team attaches great importance to ensuring that children are given a good start in life so as to secure their future.

He further assured the Zambian government of continued support towards the 1000 Most Critical Days program and other projects.

Previous articleZPPA says it has not received any complaint concerning the award of the fertiliser tender through direct bidding

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government to increase beneficiaries under nutrition programme

Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Namani Monze has disclosed that government intends to increase the number of beneficiaries under the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

LCC disburse 24 million Kwacha to various CDF projects and embarks on cleaning and spraying of ponds and drainage

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Lusaka City Council – LCC has disbursed 24 million Kwacha Constituency Development Funds – CDF to Seven Constituency in Lusaka, the Local Authority...
Read more

Rwandan Refugees cry for protection after another one is killed in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Former and Current Rwandan Refugees Association in Zambia has strongly condemned the killing Rwandan refugees who have sought asylum in the SADAC countries...
Read more

Govt. concerned about increased mine accidents

General News Chief Editor - 3
Government says it is concerned over an increased number of mining accidents reported to be on an average of about sixteen (16) fatal...
Read more

Construction of Over Priced Civic Centre Fence Rejected in Kalulushi

General News Chief Editor - 3
Stakeholders and Councillor’s at Kalulushi municipal council have objected plans by management to build a perimeter fence to secure Chibuluma Civic center and garage...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.