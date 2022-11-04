9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

The Continued over-detention of Suspects by Police without trial is Concerning- Human Rights Commission

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines The Continued over-detention of Suspects by Police without trial is Concerning- Human...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Human Rights Commission is concerned with the continued over-detention of suspects in police cells without trial despite President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive for arrests to be done after thorough investigations.

The Commission’s Head of Human Rights and Planning, Foster Hamuyube said the commission is in receipt of complaints about suspects being detained for as long as one month while waiting for court trial.

He has stated that this is not only against the President’s directive but is also a violation of human rights.

Mr Hamuyube was speaking when a delegation led by Human Rights Commissioner, Christine Chama called on Southern Province deputy Permanent Secretary Yolanta Malunga in Choma during its familiarisation tour to the province.

Meanwhile, the Commission has commended the government for its various social protection initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the vulnerable in society.

And Human Rights Commissioner, Christine Chama, noted that the increase in the number of beneficiaries and the payment value under the Social Cash Transfer Program is timely. She added that this is because the move will help address various economic shocks that the vulnerable beneficiaries face.

Ms Chama disclosed the Commission intends to open a regional office in Choma, adding that this will enhance its collaboration with other institutions engaged in promotion of human rights as well as service delivery.

She further appealed to the provincial administration to provide office space for the Commission in order to help expedite its movement to the provincial capital.

And Southern Deputy Province Permanent Secretary, Yolanta Malunga said there is need for institutions to be sensitised on human rights in order to reduce cases of violations such as over detention.

She also assured that her office will facilitate the allocation of office space for the commission.

Previous articleZambia Airports Corporation urged to compensate displaced farmers on Ndola

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

The Continued over-detention of Suspects by Police without trial is Concerning- Human Rights Commission

The Human Rights Commission is concerned with the continued over-detention of suspects in police cells without trial despite President...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZPPA says it has not received any complaint concerning the award of the fertiliser tender through direct bidding

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
ZAMBIA Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says it has not received any complaint concerning the award of the fertiliser tender through direct bidding. And the...
Read more

President Hichilema calls for servant leadership

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
President Hakainde Hichilema has advised the Lusangazi UPND Council Chairperson by-election candidate, Blackson Tembo to practice servant leadership when elected into office in today's...
Read more

UPND cadres collecting money from marketeers or bus drivers have no blessing from the government nor the Party-Mweetwa

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The United Party for National Development – UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says it is not their Party’s policy to propagate political violence as the...
Read more

Bank of Zambia Launches ‘Go Cashless’ Campaign

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
In promoting an oversight of Digital Financial Services – DFS and the associated safeguards, the Bank of Zambia – BOZ has launched ‘Go Cashless’...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.