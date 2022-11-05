Green Buffaloes are matching their results with attractive football this season and on Saturday came saw and conquered Power Dynamos 1-0 in a fixture blighted by a 10 minute stoppage as the visiting fans stormed a section of the Arthur Davies stands.

Trouble started in the 80th minute when angry Power supporters in the Kitwe clubs famous southern goal stand pelted Buffaloes goalkeeper Geoffrey Silavwe for his repeated delaying tactics.

The police looked on without taking any action forcing the Buffaloes fans surged to the stands in seek and destroy fashion and weeded out the culprits as fans scampered from the iconic yellow stand to escape the wrath of the mini crackdown.

It took 10 minutes for order to be restored and the situation “handed back” to the Zambia Police to manage.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes took the lead in the 12th minute through Golden Mashata who beat Luka Chamanga for pace to fire in the games only goal from an acute angle.

It was all Buffaloes from then on until halftime, their pace and swift passing game, a metamorphosis under new coach Masautso Tembo.

But Power made some changes at half time, when Regan Mtonga and Frederick Mulambia replaced Linos Makwaza Jnr and Godfrey Ngwenya.

The duo brought some attacking stability but Buffaloes exhibited levels of organisation and discipline unfazed by the desperation for the equaliser by Power.

Buffaloes gave Power no space even after the game resume after the stoppage.

And the win was symbolic in that it was Masautso Tembo’s first game back since he was sack two seasons ago.

He may have been deemed not good enough for Power then as interim coach but the philosophy he has brought to Buffaloes since appointment this season shows a coming of age of the former fiery Chipolopolo striker and the energy of respect from his players is obvious on the pitch.