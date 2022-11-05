Ex-Zambia defender Mordon Malitoli is cheered to see defender Stopilla Sunzu return to the Chipolopolo fold.

Sunzu, the 2012 AFCON winner, has been handed a recall for Zambia’s historic friendly date against Israel away on November 17.

Interim Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone has named the veteran Chinese-based defender in his 24-member team for the friendly to be played in Israel at Petach Tikva.

Former backline star Malitoli said Sunzu deserved to be in the Zambia squads.

“Sunzu is active, he is still playing. I am happy that he has been recalled,” Malitoli said from his Kitwe base on Friday.

Sunzu has not played for Chipolopolo since 2018 and is the last man standing from the continental in the set-up as it stands heading into the friendly.

“Takwaba umushi uwabula abakalamba (There is no village without elders),” the 1994 Africa Cup silver-medalist told Radio Icengelo Sport.