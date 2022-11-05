The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dominated in the local government election which were held yesterday.
The UPND has scooped the Mphomwa Ward seat by – election in Mambwe District in the Eastern Province.
Returning officer for Malambo Constituency, Niza Ndawa, declared Morris Shawa as the duly elected councillor for Mphomwa ward at exactly 22:34 hours.
Mr. Shawa polled 668 valid votes, against his closest rival, Bwalya Mulenga of the Patriotic Front, who polled 200 votes.
Jimmy Mwanza of the Socialist Party came in the third position,with 32 votes.
The Mphomwa Ward by – election was contested by only three candidates.
A total of 913 votes were cast, and 900 were valid while 13 were rejected as invalid.
Mphomwa Ward has a total of 1,708 registered voters, and only 913 voted in today’s by- election.
The seat fail vacant following the resignation of Elisa Sakala from the Patriotic Front after he was appointed as a teacher under the Ministry of Education.
In Mkushi, United Party for National Development (UPND ) candidate Melson Chilemu has been declared winner in the By-election for Council Chairperson seat for Mkushi District.
Mkushi District Electoral Officer (DEO) Emmanuel Lukupwa declared that Mr. Chilemu winner after amassing 6,754 votes.
This is against Patriotic Front ‘s Mabvuto Nyirenda ‘s 6,267 votes, whilst Socialist Party Evans Bwalya got 704 votes.
A total of 245 votes were rejected in the election results froml the 97 polling stations in the 16 wards of this District.
The By elections had been necessitated following the nullification of the results from the 2021 general elections, which led to the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ ) setting the by election on 4th November of 2022.
The three candidates from the 3 political parties then contested the by-elections for the position of Council Chairperson.
On the Copperbelt, the ruling UPND has returned the Kafubu ward in Lufwanyama district.
This is after its candidate Ackdon Phiri emerged victorious in yesterday’s local government by-election.
Returning officer Vincent pwele Ackdon Phiri was declared winner after amassing 413 votes out of the 694 total votes cast.
This is against Phenny Mulilima of the Patriotic Front polled 154, while Socialist Party candidate Mulongwe Maggie and Leadership movemen’s Jameson Phiri polled 90 and 22 votes, respectively.
And the winning councilor thanked the people of Kafubu Ward for giving him a chance to serve them and assured them of fulfilling all his campaign promises.
Kafubu ward has a total of 1425 registered voters and four polling stations.
Only four political parties participated in the Kafubu by-election.
Meanwhile Lufwanyama district electoral officer Anthony Kalunga commended all political parties that participated in the by-election for conducting peaceful campaigns.
However all the losing political parties did not give their views on the election as they decided to leave the totaling centre before the final announcing of the results.
In Lusaka Province. UPND has scooped the Chikoma ward by-election in Luangwa district of Lusaka Province.