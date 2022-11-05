9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

UPND dominates the Local government by-election victory

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy UPND dominates the Local government by-election victory
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dominated in the local government election  which were held yesterday.

The UPND has scooped the Mphomwa Ward seat by – election in Mambwe District in the Eastern Province.

Returning officer for Malambo Constituency, Niza Ndawa, declared Morris Shawa as the  duly elected councillor for Mphomwa ward at exactly 22:34 hours.

Mr. Shawa polled 668 valid votes, against his closest rival, Bwalya Mulenga of the Patriotic Front, who polled 200 votes.

Jimmy Mwanza of the Socialist Party came in the third position,with  32 votes.

The Mphomwa Ward by – election was contested by only three candidates.

A total of  913 votes were cast, and 900 were valid  while 13 were rejected as invalid.

Mphomwa Ward has a total of 1,708 registered voters, and  only 913 voted  in today’s by- election.

The seat fail vacant following the resignation of  Elisa Sakala from the Patriotic Front after he was  appointed as a teacher under the Ministry of  Education.

In Mkushi, United Party for National Development (UPND ) candidate Melson Chilemu has been declared winner in the By-election for Council Chairperson seat for Mkushi District.

Mkushi District Electoral Officer (DEO) Emmanuel Lukupwa declared that Mr. Chilemu winner after amassing 6,754 votes.

This is against  Patriotic Front ‘s Mabvuto Nyirenda ‘s 6,267 votes, whilst Socialist Party Evans Bwalya  got 704 votes.

A total of 245 votes were rejected in the election results froml the 97 polling stations in the 16 wards of this District.

The By elections had been necessitated following the nullification of the results from the 2021 general elections, which led to the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ )  setting the by election on 4th November of 2022.

The three candidates from the 3 political parties then contested the by-elections for the position of Council Chairperson.

On the Copperbelt, the ruling UPND has returned the Kafubu ward in Lufwanyama district.

This is after its candidate  Ackdon Phiri emerged victorious in yesterday’s local government by-election.

Returning officer Vincent pwele Ackdon Phiri was declared winner after amassing 413 votes out of the 694 total votes cast.

This is against Phenny Mulilima of the Patriotic Front polled 154, while Socialist Party candidate Mulongwe Maggie and Leadership movemen’s Jameson Phiri polled 90 and  22 votes,  respectively.

And the winning councilor thanked the  people of Kafubu Ward for giving him a chance to serve them and assured them of fulfilling all his campaign promises.

Kafubu ward has a total of 1425 registered voters and four polling stations.

Only four political parties participated in the Kafubu by-election.

Meanwhile Lufwanyama district electoral officer Anthony Kalunga commended all political parties that participated in the by-election for conducting peaceful campaigns.

However all the losing political parties did not give their views on the election as they decided to leave the totaling centre before the final announcing of the results.

In Lusaka Province. UPND has scooped the Chikoma ward by-election in Luangwa district of Lusaka Province.

Chikoma ward returning officer Mwangi Haninga announced the election results at 19:40 hours last night.
The UPND candidate Francis Ndlouvu got 438 votes beating his closest rival from the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Hildal Mwanza who got 211 votes.
Socialist Part (SP) candidate Cosmas Sakala got 31 votes only.
Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) shortly  after being declared winner Councillor Ndlouvu  thanked the people of Chikoma ward for  voting for him.
” You have now chosen to work with government, I thank you for the  wise choice you have made,”he said.
Lusaka Province UPND chairperson , Obvious Mwaliteta, said the ruling party moved away from politics of violence, and instead concentrated on development.
 He encouraged the newly elected councilor to work with the people of Chikoma to spearhead development in the ward.
Chikoma ward campaign manager , William Banda said President Hakainde Hichilema is happy that he has been given a councilor in Chikoma ward.
He added that the ward will be accessing development through the councilor saying the ward will record accelerated development through Constituency Development Fund (CDF).
And Lusaka Province Youth chairperson Anderson Banda also thanked the elctotarates for voting for a young person in the just ended by-election.
He also thanked the traditional leadership for their support during the by- election.
Opposition political parties were not present at the time election results were being announced.
The Chikoma local government seat fell vacant due to the resignation of the former PF councilor , Innocent Chuzu,  who joined the civil service .
The Chikoma ward has a total of 1,084 registered voters.

Previous articleKCM and Moponi Copper mines impasse to be resolved soon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

UPND dominates the Local government by-election victory

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dominated in the local government election  which were held yesterday. The UPND...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KCM and Moponi Copper mines impasse to be resolved soon

Economy Support Editor - 0
 Government says it  is urgently working around the clock to ensure that the KCM and Mopani Copper Mines issues are resolved  as urgently as possible. Minister of Mines...
Read more

Zambia Airports Corporation urged to compensate displaced farmers on Ndola

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo has called on the Ministry of Transport and logistics to expedite the process of compensating displaced farmers who...
Read more

Zambia says EximBank to represent Chinese lenders in debt talks

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Export-Import Bank of China (EximBank) will lead Beijing's team to renegotiate nearly $6 billion of loans that Zambia owes to Chinese state-owned creditors,...
Read more

Government backs Yango’s business model in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Government says taxi hailing firm Yango has provided the much needed competition in the public transport sector. Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.