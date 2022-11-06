The Meteorological Department in Central Province has advised farmers not to start planting their crops.

Central Province Meteorological Officer, Boniface Mbewe, said the showers and rains that the province is experiencing do not mark the beginning of the planting season and could result in crop wastage.

Mr Mbewe said the rains being recorded should not be considered as the start of the rain season adding that the province may not receive serious rains till the third week of November.

He told ZANIS in Kabwe that farmers should only start planting their seeds when there are adequate rains to support moisture content for their seeds to germinate and grow.

He further explained that the moisture content of about 45mm and above is required for the farmers to plant, saying anything below that could be risky because adequate rainfall will be required in the soil to protect their plants.

The Provincial Meteorological Officer stated that some parts of the province will start experiencing normal rains by November 11 while others will experience a delayed onset of the rain season.

Mr Mbewe has since advised that the right time for farmers to plant their crops will be between November 21st and 30th.

He however said the general picture is that the province will have normal rainfall until somewhere around December 15th to the first week of January 2023 when the region might experience a dry spell.

Mr Mbewe has meanwhile advised farmers to also consider planting the early maturing seeds during this year’s farming season saying this is because the onset of the rain season will be delayed.

He also called on farmers to take keen interest in following the daily weather updates that his department supplies to farmers via his office as well as on radio and online platforms such as Whatsapp.