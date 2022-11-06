The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said that that President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to Sharm, El-Sheikh, Egypt to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) High Level Segment for Heads of State and Government scheduled for 7th to 8th November, 2022. This event will be the 27th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP27) to the Convention.

The President will be attending the COP27 at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The President is scheduled to deliver a Statement during the High Level Segment for Heads of State and Government on 7th November, 2022. President Hichilema is expected to participate in High Level Roundtable events on Innovative Finance for Climate Change and Development and Investing in the Future of Energy.

During this period, the President will also hold a series of bilateral engagements centered on economic cooperation including trade, technology transfer, agriculture, tourism, health and infrastructure.

On the margins of the COP27, the President is expected to attend High Level Events on climate change. In addition, the President is scheduled to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Zambia and the European Union aimed at sharing common responsibility to the challenges posed to forests by climate change and development needs to enable forests fulfill their economic, social and environmental roles.

Heads of State and Government that are party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change including international key partners are expected to attend this important meeting.

The landmark Paris Agreement on climate change of 2015 provides an ambitious framework for the world to deal with climate change and its impact on the planet. The convening of the COP27 in Africa presents an excellent opportunity for the world to decisively respond to science and address the needs and concerns of vulnerable developing countries, in particular those in Africa. This year, African negotiators at the meeting will be coordinated by Zambia as the Chair of the Africa Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN).

President Hichilema has continued to highlight the existential threat posed by climate change and the need for global collective action to mitigate its impact on humanity, while ensuring adaptation and implementation support to countries. The President has placed a premium on promoting the green economy and environmental sustainability in Zambia owing to his firm belief that a well-managed environment is critical for achieving economic recovery, sustained growth and improved livelihoods of people. To this end, the President will join world leaders at the COP27 to advance Zambia’s pertinent goal of promoting sustainable development and implementation of policies that will yield tangible benefits for the people.

The Zambian Government is hopeful that the outcomes of the COP27 will contribute towards protecting countries and the planet from the devastating impacts of climate change, as well as mobilizing the required resources for agreed actions.

The President is expected to return to Zambia on Tuesday, 8th November, 2022 immediately after the end of the High Level Segment.