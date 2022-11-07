22 inmates from Katete Correctional Facility have graduated with various skills from Katete Community Development Skills Training under the Ministry of Community Development And Social Services.

Two hundred and six (206) individuals from Katete Community Development Skills Training Centre, in Eastern Province, have graduated with various skills under the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, and out of which, 22 are from Katete correctional facility.

The 206 which include the 22 inmates managed to get skills in various programmes such as general agriculture, metal fabrication, bricklaying and plastering as well carpentry and joinery.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Community Development Director, Ms Patricia Muyamwa who officiated at the 3rd Graduation Ceremony under the theme “A Prosperous Zambia Through Job Creation for Self-Reliance”, expressed happiness that skills development under the Ministry are translating into real life changing opportunities, not only for ordinary community members, but to others such as the 22 inmates.

Ms Muyamwa stated that the government has continued to create a conducive environment for skills development in order to promote self-sustainability, job creation and personal development across the country.

Ms Muyamwa was impressed that skills centers under the Ministry have continued to incorporate different categories of community members with the aim of promoting inclusive community and socio-economic development.

She has since called for communities and society to embrace inmates and not discriminate against them even as they try to re-integrate into society, adding that inmates are not any different from anyone because they have the potential to reform, get a skill and add value to the country’s socio-economic development, hence the need for them to be fully embraced.

“Government is in a hurry to rebuild the economy in order to create jobs” this was said when she encouraged the graduates to put the acquired skills to good use so as to enhance personal and national growth,” she said

And one of the inmates Mr Alfred Zulu stated when giving his vote of thanks that the skills which they have managed to obtain are very important for their reintegration purposes.

Mr Zulu thanked everyone who had been instrumental in ensuring that they successfully complete the training programme, which he described as not only fulfilling, but also rich in content.