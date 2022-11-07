FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the nationality of the next Chipolopolo coach is not a factor as the government and the Zambia Football Coaches Association gets involved in the recruitment process.

Kamanga said FAZ is seeking to appoint a competent coach regardless of their nationality.

Zambia is searching for a coach after the recent resignation of Croatian trainer Aljosa Asanovic over a wage dispute.

In his weekly column, Kamanga said a committee to select the coach, comprising representation from FAZ, government and ZAFCA, commences sitting on Monday.

“Finally, the search for the Chipolopolo coach is underway with over 100 applications received. While the debate on whether FAZ should hire a local or foreign coach has persisted, it should be made clear that the focus should be on appointing a competent coach regardless of their nationality,” Kamanga wrote.

“We are mindful of the urgency of this matter, but we will also ensure that we are prudent in the manner we conduct this process. Transparency will be our guiding principle throughout the process,” he stated.

FAZ last week officially advertised the vacant Chipolopolo coaching job.