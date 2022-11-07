9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 7, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Masebo issues directive to all Public Health facilities not to host any private pharmacy or laboratory

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Health Masebo issues directive to all Public Health facilities not to host any...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has given a notice for the termination of contracts for private laboratories operating within the University Teaching Hospital-UTH premises, citing the need to restore the main hospital laboratory to its full functionality.

Health Minister Silvia Masebo has said that the government is aware of reports from the members of the public indicating that some health personnel are referring patients to specific private laboratories within the hospital premises, a situation which has left the operation of the main hospital laboratory compromised.

Ms Masebo told the local radio station Phoenix that this has contributed to the hospital’s main laboratory not functioning fully because some health workers refer some patients to seek services from private laboratories or pharmacies due to their personal interests, even in instances where some drugs are available.

Ms Masebo said that the government has given instructions to all public health facilities that going forward, no private laboratory or pharmacy will be allowed to operate within these premises in order to bring sanity to hospitals while restoring efficient operations of the hospital laboratories.

Previous articleInserting pre-marked ballot papers into ballot boxes is impossible in Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Masebo issues directive to all Public Health facilities not to host any private pharmacy or laboratory

The government has given a notice for the termination of contracts for private laboratories operating within the University Teaching...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government is in need of 60 000 Health Workers – Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo says the country needs an estimation of 60 thousand health workers for it to reach the desired number...
Read more

Government hails the Government of Ireland for supporting various sectors of the Zambian economy.

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
The Government through the Ministry of Health has hailed the Government of Ireland for supporting various sectors of the Zambian economy. The Government of...
Read more

Zambia celebrates 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination achievement

Health Chief Editor - 4
President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the efforts of various stakeholders for Zambia's attainment of the 70percent COVID-19 vaccination set target across the country. President Hichilema...
Read more

Ministry of Health has received PPEs from the government of Ireland

Health Chief Editor - 3
The Government through the Ministry of Health has received Personal Protective Equipment – PPEs worth over 400,000 from the Ireland government through the Health...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.