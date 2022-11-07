9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 7, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

MONDAY’S PRO’S HITLIST: Rally Bwalya Settles For Silver In SA Top 8 Final

By sports
55 views
0
Sports MONDAY'S PRO'S HITLIST: Rally Bwalya Settles For Silver In SA Top 8...
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

It was an up and down weekend for our exports at their respective clubs.


=SERBIA
Midfielder Kings Kangwa started for Red Star Belgrade in Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Mladost before he was substituted in the 67th minute

=CROATIA
Midfielder Prince Mumba was an unused substitute on Friday in Istra’s 1-0 home win over Gorica.


=ITALY
Attacker Lameck Banda played the opening 84 minutes for Lecce in Friday’s 1-1 away draw at Udinese.

=SOUTH AFRICA
Midfielder Rally Bwalya settled for a silver medal in Saturday’s Top 8 final against Orlando Pirates that Amazulu lost 1-0 in Durban. Bwalya played the full 90 minutes.

=DENMARK
Midfielder Lubambo Musonda started for Horsens in Friday’s 5-1 home win over Randers but was not on target. Lubambo was later substituted in the 71st minute.

=SWEDEN
Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 71st minute of Djurgarden’s 1- home loss to Mjallby.

=SCOTLAND
-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala started for Rangers in Sunday’s 2-1 away loss at St Johnstone before being subbed in the 84th minute.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the opening hour for Championship leaders in Saturday’s 1-1 home draws against Greenock Morton.

=ENGLAND
Striker Patson Daka played the opening 70 minutes of Leicester’s 2-0 away win over Everton on Saturday.

Previous articleKamanga: Nationality of Next Chipolopolo Coach Not a Factor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

MONDAY’S PRO’S HITLIST: Rally Bwalya Settles For Silver In SA Top 8 Final

It was an up and down weekend for our exports at their respective clubs. =SERBIA Midfielder Kings Kangwa started...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kamanga: Nationality of Next Chipolopolo Coach Not a Factor

Sports sports - 0
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the nationality of the next Chipolopolo coach is not a factor as the government and the Zambia Football Coaches...
Read more

Nkana Draw But Stay Put in Relegation Zone

Sports sports - 0
Nkana stays put in the bottom four relegation zone of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League table despite extending their unbeaten run to four games. The...
Read more

GBFC Women’s Booted Out of CAF WOMEN’S Champions League

Sports sports - 0
Debutants Green Buffaloes are out of the CAF Women's Champions League after a 2-0 loss to Simba Queens of Tanzania in last night’s final...
Read more

A Very Convincing Green Buffaloes Beats Power Dynamos

Sports sports - 1
Green Buffaloes are matching their results with attractive football this season and on Saturday came saw and conquered Power Dynamos 1-0 in a fixture...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.