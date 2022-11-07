It was an up and down weekend for our exports at their respective clubs.



=SERBIA

Midfielder Kings Kangwa started for Red Star Belgrade in Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Mladost before he was substituted in the 67th minute

=CROATIA

Midfielder Prince Mumba was an unused substitute on Friday in Istra’s 1-0 home win over Gorica.



=ITALY

Attacker Lameck Banda played the opening 84 minutes for Lecce in Friday’s 1-1 away draw at Udinese.

=SOUTH AFRICA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya settled for a silver medal in Saturday’s Top 8 final against Orlando Pirates that Amazulu lost 1-0 in Durban. Bwalya played the full 90 minutes.

=DENMARK

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda started for Horsens in Friday’s 5-1 home win over Randers but was not on target. Lubambo was later substituted in the 71st minute.

=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 71st minute of Djurgarden’s 1- home loss to Mjallby.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala started for Rangers in Sunday’s 2-1 away loss at St Johnstone before being subbed in the 84th minute.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the opening hour for Championship leaders in Saturday’s 1-1 home draws against Greenock Morton.

=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka played the opening 70 minutes of Leicester’s 2-0 away win over Everton on Saturday.