Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Lubasi Milupi has challenged his critics to report him to law enforcement agencies if they feel he has committed any wrong in the course of his duty.

Eng. Milupi’s critics have questioned some deals the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development has clinched under his leadership.

Such deals include the $3.7 billion Public-Private Partnership agreement with the Southern Africa Business Development Forum hinging on construction of roads and other related projects.

Former Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba is one of the people that have questioned some deals the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development has clinched under Eng. Milupi.

In a facebook post on Monday, Eng. Milupi said under the New Dawn administration the doors have been opened widely for anyone to report any government official to the law enforcement agencies over any alleged unlawful acts.

The wealthy minister and former Luena Member of Parliament said he was more than ready to face the law.

Eng. Milupi said he accepted his appointment as infrastructure, housing and urban development minister in the UPND-led New Dawn administration, on the strong conviction that that presidential appointment was about serving the greater interests of the Zambian people, not his interests.

“I’m ready to face the law if I have committed any illegality as minister. Fellow citizens, I accepted my appointment as infrastructure, housing and urban development minister in the UPND-led New Dawn administration, on the strong conviction that that presidential appointment is about serving the greater interests of the Zambian people, not my interests. This is the type of government the New Dawn is running; one anchored on the values of transparency and accountability. When we have something to share with the people, we will say it the way it is without hiding anything. When we have nothing to say, we keep quiet,” Eng. Milupi said.

“Therefore, to those saying they are aware of certain excesses that we have committed in the line of duty, our word is, I am not beyond reproach as Charles Lubasi Milupi. Report me to the law enforcement agencies. Under the New Dawn administration the doors have been opened widely for anyone to report any government official to the law enforcement agencies over any alleged unlawful acts. Thus, we are more than ready to face the law. Otherwise, our record of public service speaks for itself,” he said.

In the past, Eng. Milupi has defended the $3.7 billion Public-Private Partnership agreement with the Southern Africa Business Development Forum hinging on construction of roads and other related projects.

Eng. Milupi had been clarifying that the Public-Private Partnership agreement with the Southern Africa Business Development Forum is not only for the construction of roads but other projects.

He said that the agreement will also revamp, develop and industrialize the existing 93 resettlement schemes and develop new ones countrywide and that for each scheme, an off-grid power will be set up to facilitate irrigation.

Eng. Milupi further said that the agreement includes design, building, and or rehabilitation of approximately 1 400 kilometers of roads to international bituminous standards.

Meanwhile, Eng. Milupi is ranked among richest Zambians.

Eng. Milupi is a business expert who has doubled up his profession with political engagement.

He is the leader of opposition Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD), a party he formed on 14 May 2010.

Eng. Milupi was ADD’s presidential candidate for the 2011 general elections; he finished fourth in a field of ten candidates with 0.9% of the vote.

He found himself in the New Dawn Government of the UPND because ADD went into an alliance with the now ruling party prior to the 2021 General Elections.