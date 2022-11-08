9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Local herbalist appeals for funding towards his HIV cure medicine

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Health Local herbalist appeals for funding towards his HIV cure medicine
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Ndola-based herbalist has appealed to the government to fund his herbal medicine trials on people living with HIV so that his project is utilised in the country.

Mr Howard Maila is a herbalist whose medicines include immune boosters, cancer medicines, HIV/AIDS medicines and other various forms of medication.

Mr Maila has also appealed to be given more time to undertake clinical trials for HIV/AIDS medicines saying the trials that were done only took three months.

He explained that the initial clinical trials were done in 2005 for only three months and that what is remaining is to do clinical trials on larger samples.

Mr Maila who is also a teacher by profession said three months is not enough time to undertake clinical trials as the patients need to be on clinical trials for about six months.

He however explained that the clinical trials that were done for three months were done with the objective of proving his Mailacine formula efficacy and its toxicity.

The herbalist said the findings indicated that the CD4 court for HIV patients went up and the viral load was reduced.

He said the period in which the study was undertaken was too short and that there is a need for more time to undertake the clinical trials again so that the Mailacine formula does not become white elephant medicine.

Mr Maila said he wants to collaborate with the government in order for his project to be researched and worked on through the Tropical Diseases Research Centre (TDRC).

Previous articleUnder-age drinking on rise in Chinsali

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Local herbalist appeals for funding towards his HIV cure medicine

A Ndola-based herbalist has appealed to the government to fund his herbal medicine trials on people living with HIV...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Masebo issues directive to all Public Health facilities not to host any private pharmacy or laboratory

Health Chief Editor - 5
The government has given a notice for the termination of contracts for private laboratories operating within the University Teaching Hospital-UTH premises, citing the need...
Read more

Government is in need of 60 000 Health Workers – Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo says the country needs an estimation of 60 thousand health workers for it to reach the desired number...
Read more

Government hails the Government of Ireland for supporting various sectors of the Zambian economy.

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
The Government through the Ministry of Health has hailed the Government of Ireland for supporting various sectors of the Zambian economy. The Government of...
Read more

Zambia celebrates 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination achievement

Health Chief Editor - 4
President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the efforts of various stakeholders for Zambia's attainment of the 70percent COVID-19 vaccination set target across the country. President Hichilema...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.