A Ndola-based herbalist has appealed to the government to fund his herbal medicine trials on people living with HIV so that his project is utilised in the country.

Mr Howard Maila is a herbalist whose medicines include immune boosters, cancer medicines, HIV/AIDS medicines and other various forms of medication.

Mr Maila has also appealed to be given more time to undertake clinical trials for HIV/AIDS medicines saying the trials that were done only took three months.

He explained that the initial clinical trials were done in 2005 for only three months and that what is remaining is to do clinical trials on larger samples.

Mr Maila who is also a teacher by profession said three months is not enough time to undertake clinical trials as the patients need to be on clinical trials for about six months.

He however explained that the clinical trials that were done for three months were done with the objective of proving his Mailacine formula efficacy and its toxicity.

The herbalist said the findings indicated that the CD4 court for HIV patients went up and the viral load was reduced.

He said the period in which the study was undertaken was too short and that there is a need for more time to undertake the clinical trials again so that the Mailacine formula does not become white elephant medicine.

Mr Maila said he wants to collaborate with the government in order for his project to be researched and worked on through the Tropical Diseases Research Centre (TDRC).