9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mike Mposha calls for a holistic approach towards the fight against corruption

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Mike Mposha calls for a holistic approach towards the fight against corruption
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha has called for a holistic approach towards the fight against corruption.

Mr. Mposha says the New Dawn Government was voted into power on a number of promises it made to the people of Zambia and one of such promises was that it was going to heighten the fight against Corruption.

The Water Development Minister says the fight against corruption was not just the responsibility of the President or cabinet but the responsibility of the civil service as a whole.

He says the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation is at the core agenda and focus of the new dawn government’s development plan, and it therefore cause for personal audit and reflection if the scourge is to be averted.

‘We look forward to having a positive relationship with our stakeholders and we must be ready to receive and embrace positive and negative feedback’.

‘We cannot entirely blame corruption on contractors because the act takes two’. Said Mr. Mposha.

The Minister says the fight against corruption is a fight that all well-meaning Zambians must embrace because it requires cooperation by all stakeholders.

Mr. Mposha has since called on all to be content with what God has given them and not want to live beyond their means.

The Minister was Speaking during the launch of the Service delivery Charter and Two Integrity documents, Namely; – The Gifts and benefits guidelines; and the Code of Ethics for the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation this morning at the Government Complex

Previous article2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Friendly Watch: Costa Rica Visit Portugal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Mike Mposha calls for a holistic approach towards the fight against corruption

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha has called for a holistic approach towards the fight against corruption. Mr....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government launches Prison Audit aimed at speeding up the dispensation of justice for citizens

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambian government, in partnership with the German government, has launched the Zambia Correctional Service Prison Audit aimed at speeding up the dispensation of...
Read more

We’re determined to create youth employment-Nkandu

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government has reiterated its commitment to creating more jobs, small business and market linkages and to upscale resource mobilisation to sustain youth empowerment...
Read more

3,394 divorce cases filed in Eastern Province courts

General News Chief Editor - 3
A total of 1,401 divorce cases were granted by the courts in the Eastern Province during the period between January and August this year....
Read more

Mposha launches service charter, integrity documents to help fight corruption

General News Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Mike Mposha, has launched the Ministerial Service Charter and Integrity Documents which are aimed at improving service delivery...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.