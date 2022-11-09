Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha has called for a holistic approach towards the fight against corruption.

Mr. Mposha says the New Dawn Government was voted into power on a number of promises it made to the people of Zambia and one of such promises was that it was going to heighten the fight against Corruption.

The Water Development Minister says the fight against corruption was not just the responsibility of the President or cabinet but the responsibility of the civil service as a whole.

He says the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation is at the core agenda and focus of the new dawn government’s development plan, and it therefore cause for personal audit and reflection if the scourge is to be averted.

‘We look forward to having a positive relationship with our stakeholders and we must be ready to receive and embrace positive and negative feedback’.

‘We cannot entirely blame corruption on contractors because the act takes two’. Said Mr. Mposha.

The Minister says the fight against corruption is a fight that all well-meaning Zambians must embrace because it requires cooperation by all stakeholders.

Mr. Mposha has since called on all to be content with what God has given them and not want to live beyond their means.

The Minister was Speaking during the launch of the Service delivery Charter and Two Integrity documents, Namely; – The Gifts and benefits guidelines; and the Code of Ethics for the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation this morning at the Government Complex