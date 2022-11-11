Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Mutotwe Kafwaya has warned that he shouldn’t be underrated in the race for the top party position.

Mr. Kafwaya, the Lunte Member of Parliament, is contesting the PF presidency against Brian Mundubile, Greyford Monde, Chishimba Kambwili, Miles Sampa, Emmanuel Mwamba, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Dr Chitalu Chilufya among others.

He has been accused of overrating himself by going for the top PF post by his critics.

But Mr. Kafwaya has told the Mast Newspaper that what will happen at the party’s convention may be shocking.

“We have to end at saying everyone of us is a threat in a unique way and I think I am a very serious threat because what might happen may shock people,” he said.

In an interview, the Lunte PF member of parliament said the race must be viewed with physical and spiritual eyes.

“So many people will have their views. All those views must be accepted and respected,” he said. “That is why each one of us have our own supporters and our own supporters carry different views. For me I cannot dismiss anyone of those who decided to put up their application. I have no right to dismiss anyone of them. The same way I could not dismiss the others.”

Mr. Kafwaya said every candidate must be perceived as a threat.

“Every single one of them is a threat. There is not a single one who is not a threat. Our judgement of the people is based on what we know about them. What I know about the contenders could be a fraction of what other people know about them. So I will be deciding based on what I know and yet other people know other…” Mr. Kafwaya said.

“In these matters, there is a Saul factor and we also have a David factor. Do you know that David was the youngest son of Joseph? So I am thinking, there is a possibility that the first born can take it or the last born could be looked. It depends on where you are standing or the terraces you are seated on. Are you sitting on the one which is the Joseph side or going for the one which views the Reuben and this is the problem. It is a diversity we live in. So for me, David was preparing by killing lions and bears. He was under preparation when his brothers were at home. So when it came to facing Goliath, the guy who had capacity to kill a lion with bare hands was easily able to defeat Goliath. The guys who were at home were hiding in the crowd. So this process is one that must be seen with both physical and spiritual eyes. We have to end at saying everyone of us is a threat in a unique way and I think I am a very serious threat because what might happen may shock people.”

Mr. Kafwaya said Zambians wanted an empathetic government.

“Let us hope for the best for the country because this matter is not for us, it is not even for those who successfully tendered their application. This matter is for the country. The country requires a leadership which can demonstrate empathy to the Zambia people,” said Mr. Kafwaya.

“We now sit with the government that is emphatic to foreigners who have invested in the country and taken away all the taxation so that the guys can just pick our copper and yet UPND has highest cost of living. Zambia now is the most expensive in terms of the price of fuel in southern Africa. This for me is more important. If you view these applicants from what they able to contribute and take examples of what they have done in the past, it will be easy to chart the correct way forward,” he said.

The PF is preparing to choose a party President at a convention that is expected to be held in March next year.

These aspirants have already filed their nominations for the PF presidency before acting Secretary General Nixon Chilangwa.