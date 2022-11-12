Nkana coach Beston Chambishi has sighed after his side won their first home game and ended their eight game winless run stretching back to September.

The limping Kitwe giants beat promoted Lumwana Radiants 2-1 in Kitwe.

Prior to Saturdays win, Nkana’s only league win of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League was on September 27 in a Week 2 fixture when they beat Buildcon 3-1 away in Ndola.

“Finally we have won which is good it is a good win especially for our supporters, “Chambishi said.

” I think they have been waiting for this win for a long time and again this win is for the supporters. ”

Harrison Chisala gave Nkana a 1-0 halftime in the 17th.

Josphat Kasusu equalised in the 62nd minute but Nkana’s burden was lifted off their shoulders in the 8th minute through Bob Chansa.

The result sees Nkana leave the bottom four where they sat 16th and are 14th on 12 points, tied with 15th placed Lumwana.