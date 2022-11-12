9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 12, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chambishi Toasts Nkana’s First Home Win and Second of The Season

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Chambishi Toasts Nkana's First Home Win and Second of The Season
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana coach Beston Chambishi has sighed after his side won their first home game and ended their eight game winless run stretching back to September.

The limping Kitwe giants beat promoted Lumwana Radiants 2-1 in Kitwe.

Prior to Saturdays win, Nkana’s only league win of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League was on September 27 in a Week 2 fixture when they beat Buildcon 3-1 away in Ndola.

“Finally we have won which is good it is a good win especially for our supporters, “Chambishi said.

” I think they have been waiting for this win for a long time and again this win is for the supporters. ”

Harrison Chisala gave Nkana a 1-0 halftime in the 17th.

Josphat Kasusu equalised in the 62nd minute but Nkana’s burden was lifted off their shoulders in the 8th minute through Bob Chansa.

The result sees Nkana leave the bottom four where they sat 16th and are 14th on 12 points, tied with 15th placed Lumwana.

Previous articleGROUP C FIFA WOMENS WC WATCH: Spain Crush Argentina, Japan and Costa Rica Fall

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chambishi Toasts Nkana’s First Home Win and Second of The Season

Nkana coach Beston Chambishi has sighed after his side won their first home game and ended their eight game...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

GROUP C FIFA WOMENS WC WATCH: Spain Crush Argentina, Japan and Costa Rica Fall

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C opponents were all in friendly action on Friday that saw Spain win big...
Read more

Lusaka Serves Up Zanaco vs Zesco , Perry vs Masauso Saturday Football Feast

Sports sports - 0
Lusaka stages two Super Saturday fixtures that will have fans of domestic football fans in the capital frustrated about which game to watch rather...
Read more

Wada and Grant Make Chipolopolo Shortlist

Sports sports - 4
Avram Grant and Wedson Nyirenda have both made the 10-man shortlist for the vacant Chipolopolo Zambia job. The job is currently vacant after Aljosa Asanovic...
Read more

THURSDAY BRIEFS: Fashion Doubt For Israel Friendly, Shepolopolo in Visa Departure Delay

Sports sports - 0
Fashion Sakala is a doubt for next week’s friendly against Israel while the Shepolopolo Zambia’s departure for Colombia suffers a setback. INJURED FASHION The Glasgow Rangers...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.