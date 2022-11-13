9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 13, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

WSO MoU to Facilitate World Class Certification for Zambian Products

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News WSO MoU to Facilitate World Class Certification for Zambian Products
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Export Development Fund (ZEDF) through the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) hosted an inception consultative workshop on the operationalization of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ZDA/ZEDF and the World Sustainability Organisation (WSO) based in Italy.

The signing of the MoU was facilitated by the Zambian Mission in Rome, Italy. The Fund engaged various stakeholders and representatives from government and it’s agencies, the private sector groups and cooperating and strategic partners to consult on how they expect the MoU to respond to the needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), businesses and industry.

Speaking when he officially opened the workshop, ZDA Acting Director General Albert Halwampa in a speech read for him by the ZEDF Fund Manager, Dr. David Chewe, said the MoU seeks to among other areas proactively create conditions that enhance the competitiveness of Zambian products and services, by providing world class certifications, sustainable business practices and contribution towards promoting an eco-friendly environment.

Mr. Halwampa said having Zambian products and services with world class certifications not only guarantees Zambian products’ accessibility across the globe, but also makes the economy marketable in terms of what Zambian companies are able to offer competitively.

“It is therefore, imperative that all representatives of stakeholder groups invited to this workshop participate and make meaningful contributions towards the success of this initiative,” urged Mr. Halwampa.

He added that government places a premium on the increased contribution of non-traditional exports to Zambia’s economic development, gross domestic product (GDP), forex earnings and jobs.

Previous articleChambishi Toasts Nkana’s First Home Win and Second of The Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

WSO MoU to Facilitate World Class Certification for Zambian Products

Zambia Export Development Fund (ZEDF) through the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) hosted an inception consultative workshop on the operationalization...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government refutes claims that it is delaying CDF disbursement

General News Chief Editor - 2
Government has refuted claims that it is delaying the disbursement of Constituency Development Funds (CDF). Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary...
Read more

Vice President defends the Decision to allow two Foreign Firms to Audit the Defense Forces

General News Chief Editor - 20
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has defended the awarding of contracts to Grant Thornton Zambia and Price Water House Coopers to audit the Zambia Defence...
Read more

A former Dancer in the Ministry of Tourism and Arts for defrauding the Government of over K120, 000

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a former Dancer in the Ministry of Tourism and Arts for defrauding...
Read more

Learners are govt’s trophy that has to be protected

General News Chief Editor - 1
ChChasefu District Education Board Secretary (DEBS ) Benny Ngoma has advised teachers in the area to self-disciplined and dedicated to duty. Dr...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.