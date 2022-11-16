A Chirundu based good governance and human rights activist, Harris Muzyamba, has implored Zambians and politicians in particular to enjoy their newly found freedom of expression within the confines of the law.

Mr. Muzyamba is saddened with the emerging culture of insulting leaders and elderly people by young politicians in the country in the name of freedom of expression.

He said the trend has the potential of inciting violence if not checked.

Mr. Muzyamba made this call when he featured on a live phone-in-programme dubbed: ‘Know your leader’ on Modern Voice Radio yesterday.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Muzyamba, who is also a staunch United Party for National Development (UPND) member, regretted that some opposition leaders have failed to ‘punch holes’ in the new government’s record on fulfilling electoral promises hence resorting to insults.

He singled out leaders of Economic and Equity Party (EPP) and Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Chilufya Tayali and Sean Tembo as some of the culprits that are allegedly practicing politics of insults devoid of offering credible checks and balances to the ruling party.

“UPND and its Alliance Partners are on course to fulfil all the electoral promises within a short period after forming government unlike what previous regimes did,” he said.

“The increment in the allocation of the Constituency Development Fund, employment of public service workers, payment of pension to retirees, leveling the playing field for political parties during elections and restoration of rule of law rank top of the agenda for the government,” he explained.

He has since urged all well-meaning Zambians to support President Hakainde Hichilema and his government because of the unprecedented implementation of various programmes.

And Mr. Muzyamba has defended Chirundu Member of Parliament, Douglas Syakalima’s performance in office since his re-election as MP in the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Muzyamba said Mr. Syakalima has presided over the smooth implementation of the ongoing 2022 CDF projects and even gone out of his way by using personal resources to fund community projects.

“May I make an earnest appeal to the electorates of Chirundu constituency and the residents in general, to give Mr. Syakalima time to execute his double mandate as Minister of Education and MP without due pressure,” he begged.

He said Mr. Syakalima is busy restoring the integrity of the Ministry of Education that was highly politicised by the previous government.

Mr. Muzyamba’s plea follow complaints by some residents on Modern Voice Radio’s ‘What is happening in your area programme’ that the MP should address some challenges that the residents are facing.