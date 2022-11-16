The Zambia Police Service Lusaka Division Headquarters have recovered various items in an operation that took place in Lusaka. The items recovered range from mobile phones, television sets, laptops, and motor vehicles and parts.

The Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga stated that the Police have been conducting patrols in Lusaka inline with the directive given by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu.

“And so far, from the operations conducted by the Police, we have recovered 91 assorted laptops, 40 assorted CPUs, 30 assorted mobile phones, 23 assorted computer monitors, 7 pairs of assorted shoes, 1 pair of headsets, 2 television sets, 5 assorted bags, 1 hairdryer, 1 printer, 2 jackets, a grinder that was used by the criminals to break into buildings,” he mentioned

Mr Hamoonga who is also the Zambia Police Spokesperson added that 15 suspects are being held in Police cells, adding that there are two groups of breakers, the first group of 12 suspects are specialized in breaking buildings by cutting the rooftops, and the second group of three climbed walls and gain entry mostly through windows which are left open or any opening to the building, investigations are still ongoing.

“We also recovered the following items from the operation, a Gold Toyota Vitz with registration number ALL 5333, assorted motor vehicle parts for different motor vehicle models, 77 bales of second-hand clothes (salaula), 1 Samsung 32 inches television set, 2 LG 55 inches television sets, 1 Samsung 90 inches television set, 1 Echo 55 inches television set, 1 sewing machine, 1 keyboards, 1 subwoofer, 1 big speaker, 1 Radio with 3 speakers, 2 deep freezers, 2 AK47 Rifles which have been submitted for ballistic examination at Police Service Headquarters, and 2 pistols,” he said

He disclosed that the Police have detained three 3 suspects for theft of motor vehicles in connection with the dismantled motor vehicle parts of different motor vehicles, adding that two suspects have also been detained by the Police for breaking in, in connection with the 77 bales of second-hand clothes (salaula).

Mr Hamoonga said that at Chelstone Police, two notorious burglars have been detained, the two are also ex-convicts identified as Kennedy Simwanza aged 24 years of unknown house number in Kabanana compound, and Richard Daka aged 42 years of unknown house number in Mtendere, the two are believed to be behind the spate of breakings in Chelstone and surrounding areas, and they were recently nabbed in Garden compound after vigorous investigations.

He further said that the two suspects are also involved in breaking into Boarding Houses especially for females, and so far, recoveries made from this are 2 laptops, 4 plasma television sets, 6 assorted cellphones, a Toyota Corolla and 2 Toyota Vitz registration BAG 4257, and ALG 2788 and a Toyota Allion registration number BAT 181, which are believed to have been stolen and used to transport the stolen items of which other assorted items have since been claimed by the rightful owners.

“We have since calling on members of the public that might have lost items in these areas to go to Chelstone Police to identify their items,” he said

Mr Hamoonga noted that a Pistol has also been recovered with a rubbed serial number identified, from one notorious and dangerous criminal identified as Onole Muchemwa aged 28 years of unmarked house number in 13 Miles, also a Congolese national who was recently shot dead by the Police.

He noted that the investigations at Chelstone Police are still ongoing to recover as many items as the Police can.

Mr Hamoonga has since appealed to members of the public to cooperate with the Police as they are conducting their investigations and operations, as policing is about defending human rights and that’s what the Police stand for.

“We want to earnestly thank the members of the public that have so far cooperated with us the Police, to have this success story today of recovering items, but the Police can do better than this and a lot more if more members of the public cooperated with the Police, especially now that we are going into the festive season, as this is the time that criminals up their game thus, you also need to up your cooperation by working with the Police so that we get rid of these criminals in our society,” Mr Hamoonga stated