Thursday, November 17, 2022
Economy
AVIC International Holding Corporation requests for K 33 million balance for Airport

By Chief Editor
Avic International Holding Corporation has urged government to pay the remaining balance of about K 33 million owed for designing and construction of Simon Mwansa International Airport.

Li Yongchao Vice Manager Contract Measurement Department at Avic International says his institution so far written to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure to intervene.

Mr. Yongachao during the a tour of his company’s project the new airport said because of the delay, his firm in un able to carry out its Community Social Reponse ( CSR ) projects in the area.

Construction of the airport has since been completed and is fully operational.

Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport constructed at a cost of K 8, 067, 348 ( current rate of US$520 ) houses a number of facilities in tandem with the required international aviation standards.

The facility has the capacity to accommodate 2 million passengers per annum with more room for expansion.

