Zambia and Mozambique have expressed concern and worry over the increased threats of transnational crime such as drug trafficking, smuggling of minerals and poaching among others, along its common border.

The countries have since pledged to remain committed to the implementation and explore of new areas of cooperation in order to strengthen the existing relations by the two sister countries and improve security of its respective citizens.

This is contained in a communique released at the just ended Zambia -Mozambique 11th Session of the of Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security held at Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka today.

The Joint Permanent Commission has agreed that the two countries should continue to devise new strategies aimed at curbing the vices.

The Joint Permanent Commission further underscored the need for the defence and security institutions of the two countries to strengthen cooperation in the areas of training and sharing of information.

It equally noted progress in boundary reaffirmation and the creation of a one stop border post at Chanida and Cassacatiza.

And in his closing remarks at the just ended Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security, Minister of Defence and Internal Security, Ambrose Lufuma noted that the defence and security institutions of the two countries have recommitted themselves to address threats that have continued to undermine the security of the two countries.

Mr Lufuma advised the Joint Permanent Commission to ensure that the resolutions are implemented in the just ended meeting.

He noted that the two countries should enhance togetherness in order to achieve the set targets.

The Mozambique team was led by that country’s National Defence Minister, Cristovao Chume.