A local youth has invented a Mini Power Hydro System in Manyinga District in North- western Province.

Abel Mivanga 30 of Kuluyi Village in Senior Chief Sikufel’s area has invented the power supply system by making power turbines using locally sourced metallic material which are tapping and generating power from Manyinga Stream.

The exciting invention has caught the attention of several key stakeholders locally and outside the country including senior government officials in the district.

Elder brother to the inventor Joseph Mivanga says his young brother Abel Mivanga has commended government for showing interest and support in his young brother’s innovation.

Speaking to District Commissioner Brenda Mukwakwa and District Education Board Secretary Patrick Poho, Mr Mivanga said the current state of the turbine is able to supply power to a maximum of ten households, but was currently supplying his home.

And Abel Mivanga said the lack of power supply in his village for several years is one of the reasons which prompted him to come up with the innovation.

He said his invention is able to light domestic bulbs, stoves and television sets.

“As you can see, the turbine is running at the stream and it is able to light bulbs, T.Vs and stoves,” he said.

Mr Mivanga has since called on government and stakeholders to empower him so that the entire district and nation at large can benefit from the Mini Hydro Power project he has invented.

“All I need is support and empowerment, am sure this project can benefit the district, the province and nation at large,” he added

And a visibly inspired District Commissioner has pledged to explore all relevant government ministries and stakeholders to come to the aid of the local youth, to enable him propel his inventions further and ultimately sustain his family.

“On the part of government this touching, my office will work closely with relevant departments, ministries and stakeholders to ensure that Abel is empowered,” Ms Mukwakwa said.

Ms Mukwakwa added that it is government’s intention and core responsibility to ensure that youths like Abel are supported and empowered.

The District Education Board Secretary is encouraged to see an innovative youth in the community, whose innovation is able to give him self employment unlike other youths who always seek employment after completing their secondary school education.

“This is impressive, this boy is a Genius and a model to the local youths,” He said.

Mr Poho said such Innovations are welcome in his ministry especially in rural schools without power, which most teacher is crying in conducting practical lessons and sustaining their livelihoods.

“We shall see how we can incorporate this innovation in schools especially our teachers lacking power supply in their schools and also in Jets programmes,” the DEBS added.

Meanwhile, a Zambian and Manyinga born Philanthropist and Social Scientist Mike Sovi who is based in the United Kingdom has called for the preservation of copyrights and legal ownership of Mr Mivanga’s innovation to avoid other people from stealing his self initiated works.

Mr Sovi has since called on government and relevant authorities to assist the Mr Mivanga with his innovation.

Abel started his innovations at a tender age, when he was in grade seven and tried to invent a radio Antenna and also used to repair household electrical appliances.