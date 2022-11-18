President Hakainde has arrived in Northwestern province on two days working visit.

The plane carrying President Hichilema landed at Solwezi airport at about 10:05 hours and Provincial Minister Robert Lihefu received the President and his entourage.

Defence minister Ambrose Lufuma, Solwezi mayor Remmy Kalepa, senior government and party officials were on hand to receive the President.

Upon arrival at Solwezi airport President Hichilema expressed happiness to be in the province in a peaceful environment.

Mr. Hichilema said peace is paramount in driving the social and economic developmental agenda of the Nation.

The President has since proceeded to Manyinga district where he is expected to hold a public rally and inspect some stalled developmental projects.

He is later in the day expected to hold a public rally at Solwezi trades training institute grounds and grace the ruling party gala dinner in the evening.

President Hichilema is then tomorrow expected to attend a church service at Seventh day Adventist central church and meet party officials before departing for Lusaka.

He is accompanied by sports minister Elvis Nkandu and Party secretary general Batuke Imenda.