Zambia interim coach Moses Sichone says Chipolopolo’s future looks bright in the wake of a 4-2 friendly match defeat against Israel on Thursday night at Petach Tikva.

The match also marked Sichone’s final game in charge as FAZ prepare to name the next substantive trainer.

In a post-match interview, Sichone, the Zambia assistant coach, said he is seeing the potential in the squad.

“It is unfortunate that we lost the game. The whole team needs sharpening and I am seeing the potential,” Sichone said.

“We just need to keep on working with the boys and I am happy with the way the second half came out. I saw a lot of good things. It is just a young team with some experienced players missing out,” he said.

Sichone said National Team players need encouragement.

“They say we learn from mistakes. So I hope for the future we need to encourage the boys and the future looks bright,” he said.

This was Zambia and Israel’s debut meeting in an international friendly match.