The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services – GEARS Initiative Zambia says the planned impeachment motion against President Hakainde Hichilema by the opposition will not succeed if tabled in Parliament.

GEARS Initiative Zambia Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi disclosed that this is because the opposition like in the previous parliament does not enjoy the majority seat and that it is impossible for them to get support from members of parliament belonging to the ruling United Party for National Development – UPND.

Mr Chipenzi however explains that the opposition are exercising their constitutional rights though this aspiration is far-fetched, further urging the opposition to choose the kind of wars they should engage themselves in.

He observed that it is impossible for the opposition to censure Ministers as they stated yesterday as the process just like the impeachment motion has conditions which the current opposition parliament cannot meet.

And Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has dared the opposition to go ahead with their plans saying they will just be wasting their time to file a motion of impeachment against the president as people in the country are happy with the current government and the head of state.

At a media briefing yesterday, opposition political parties among them the Patriotic Front – PF, Economic Front – EF, National Democratic Congress – NDC, Citizens First – CF, Golden Party of Zambia – GPZ, and the Patriots for Economic Progress – PeP disclosed that they are in the process of issuing a motion of impeachment in Parliament against President Hakainde Hichilema for failing to govern the country to the expectations of Zambians.

Speaking on behalf of the other Political Parties, Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda stated that competent lawyers are crafting the motion and it will be passed in the House by the leader of the opposition in parliament.

Mr Nakachinda added that a motion of Censure against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, his Agriculture counterpart Reuben Mtolo as well as Health Minister Sylvia Masebo will be issued for allegedly being incompetent in the execution of their duties.

At the same briefing, National Democratic Congress – NDC Leader Saboi Imboela has appealed to the international community and the general public to take interest in the alleged human rights violation going on in the country.

Ms Imboela has also vowed that the opposition in the country will never stop talking if all the rights violations are aimed at silencing them.

“We speak for the people out there and they should stop us as those are our Human Rights, and whether they feel comfortable with it or not, we are going to ensure that we stand our rights, integrity and everything that they think they will take away from us as they will not manage,” she said

“Why live for everything if you can’t die for something, and we are going to die for our country and our own Human Rights and we shall not stop talking whatever the consequences are because the Zambians need voices to speak for them now, more than ever before,” she added

Meanwhile, Golden Party of Zambia – GPZ President Jackson Silavwe disclosed that the issue of political violence is on the rise in the country, as the cadres under the New Dawn Administration are clad in jackets so that they are not easily recognized unlike those from the previous regime who wore political party regalia and militia attire and easily recognized, adding that the UPND cadres attack those from the opposition in full view of the Police.

“The rise of political violence in full view of the Police has happened in various places such as Mukushi, Rusangazi where UPND cadres attacked their opponents by throwing stones at them, and also in Lusaka’s Kabwata when I was attacked by UPND cadres after visiting the NDC leader Saboi Imboela who was believed to have been incarcerated there,” he mentioned