Opposition United National Independence Party (UNIP) has commended government for quickly responding to various calls to rehabilitate the Serenje -Nakonde road.

Party spokesperson Reverend Andrew Mwima says the move is a clear indication that the new dawn is a listening government.

Reverend Mwima adds that his party is happy with the development and is hence ready to support the new dawn government on issues that benefit the citizenry.

The opposition party spokesperson in a telephone interview on Thursday lamented that the said road was becoming impassable and posing a serious threat to road users.

“You do recall that last month we came to ZANIS to give a statement expressing our displeasure on the bad state of the road after we travelled on it to Kasama.

“So we are very encouraged by the government’s quick response to our plight and that of others concerning the state of this road, this is how the government should work, ” said Rev. Mwima.

Stating that his party will provide credible checks and balances as well as remind the government on issues it may not be aware about, the spokesperson has advised government to strive to meet the expectations of citizens who have entrusted it with the mandate to manage the country’s affairs.

The Road Development Agency (RDA) last month engaged China Geo Corporation to begin maintenance works on the Serenje-Nakonde road before commencing major works.

RDA acting Communications director Anthony Mulowa last week confirmed that several stakeholders have been engaged to finance different sections of the road, and also confirmed that so far, works on the Chinsali Nakonde stretch are underway with some sections already open to traffic.