SDA North Zambia Union Conference President, Tommy Namitondo has advised President Hakainde Hichilema not to avenge the ill treatment he faced whilst in opposition.

As lead opposition leader, Mr. Hichilema was at a number of instances attacked and humiliated by his political opponents on unfounded offences some of whom pledged to send him to jail for espionage after the now past 11 August 2021 general elections.

On this score, Dr. Namitondo advises the Head of State to continue with his spirit of uniting the country by ensuring he embraces everyone regardless of what they made him go through.

He says the church would not want to hear that any opposition leader or member is being blocked from congregating as his case was when in opposition.

The SDA North Zambia Union Conference President said this at Solwezi Central Seventh Day Adventist church today during the church service attended by President Hakainde Hichilema.

” We have not heard so far, and we would not want to hear that your colleagues are being blocked from going to church like your case was.

” The church is happy with the progress and peace that the country has enjoyed so far since President Hichilema took over the reigns of power.

” We are thankful for the progress that we have recorded so far and also the peace, at least now we can go to the market freely,” Dr. Namitondo said.

And President Hichilema appealed to the church to continue praying for the government as it works towards reconstructing the country’s economy.

Mr. Hichilema says the church should continue with its role of uniting the nation and giving counsel to the government as partners in development.

” We ask for your continued prayers as we work to reconstruct our economy,” Mr. Hichilema said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Namitondo encouraged Mr. Hichilema to concentrate on developing the nation and not be shaken by those speaking ill of his leadership.

He says leaders get bashed by negativity, but that should not weigh them down and make them deliver development selectively.

” We are aware every leader gets bashed by those with their own perception, but you should not be weighed down. Concentrate on doing what you are doing, Dr. Namitondo said.