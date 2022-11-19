9.5 C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Government didn’t abrogate law concerning private audit firm-Kawana

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson, Thabo Kawana, has refuted claims that the government broke the law when it engaged a private audit firm to audit defense and security accounts.

Mr Kawana told journalists at a media briefing today that the purported audit firm seeks to clarify the debts and claims that are being made to individual ministries.

He dared the people aggrieved to go to court if they felt that the law was broken.

Mr Kawana clarified that what the private audit firm is doing is not overall audit as claimed per se but a verification exercise that seeks to authenticate the claims made by some individuals and clarify the debts the individual ministries owe.

He said there is need for the government to clarify the huge debts which were incurred.

Mr Kawana further clarified that the audit is for all the ministries, adding that the Auditor General cannot do the work alone.

“The private audit firm is not here to audit the ministries but to verify what has been audited. There are six other audit firms that were engaged to verify and clarify particular issues of particular interests by the government,” he clarified.

