Saturday, November 19, 2022
General News
HH ends his two-day working tour of Northwestern

HH ends his two-day working tour of Northwestern
President Hakainde has returned to Lusaka after concluding his two days working visit to Northwestern province.

The Presidential plane took off at Solwezi airport at about 17:43 hours.

On hand to see the Republican President and his entourage was Provincial Minister Robert Lihefu, Permanent secretary Grandson Katambi, the mayor Remmy Kalepa and senior government and party officials.

While in the province President Hichilema held public rallies in Manyinga and Solwezi districts and inspected some stalled developmental projects, respectively.

He also graced the party Gala dinner in Solwezi last evening and attended a church service at Seventh day Adventist central church before meeting party officials today.

