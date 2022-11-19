9.5 C
Rural News
Updated:

Manyinga-Mwinilunga road contractor to be on site soon-Hichilema

By Chief Editor
-President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that the contractor engaged to work on the Manyinga-Mwinilunga road will soon be on site soon.

President Hichilema said he understands the importance and economic value of the road to the people of Manyinga, Mwinilunga and the entire North-western Province.

He said this when he addressed a mammoth rally in Manyinga district yesterday.

The President stated that government is also going to work on all township roads in the district and across the province.

“I have driven on the Manyinga-Mwinilunga road to Kashinakazhi up to Mwinilunga, I know how viable it is to the local people and surrounding areas,” he said.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) District Chairman, Patrick Kapobe, has implored the government to build a public university in North-western Province, preferably Manyinga district.

“Your Excellency, consider us for a university as a district and as a province,” Mr Kapobe said.

In response, President Hichilema stated that it is the government’s intention to develop North-western province which he said was sidelined by the previous government.

President Hichilema said the developments taking place in Manyinga should be equally the same with other districts in the province.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema said he is aware of calls for a new provincial headquarters away from Solwezi to accelerate development across the province.

He has since implored civic leaders and stakeholders in the province to consult local people on where the provincial capital should be suitably moved to, away from Solwezi.

Thousands of Manyinga residents gathered at Manyinga Youth Centre grounds to get a glimpse of the Head of state who is on a two-days working visit to the province.

Previous articleProposed Securities (Amendment) Bill is a recipe for chaos-Lawrence Sikutwa

Latest News

