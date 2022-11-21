The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has disbursed funds over 10 million Kwacha to accelerate rural development projects with a focus on the immediate rehabilitation of critical Crossing-Points in Seven (7) Districts from the 2022 Budget allocation for Rural Infrastructure Development.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary for Administration Mr. Maambo Haamaundu mentioned that the funding will support Seven (7) Local Authorities in Lufwanyama, Sinda, Kabompo, Solwezi, Zambezi, Mufumbwe and Manyinga to immediately embark on the rehabilitation works of major Crossing-points.

“Lufwanyama Town Council has received K2, 907, 852.61, Zambezi Town Council K1, 300, 000.00, Solwezi Municipal Council K1, 893,371.00, Manyinga Town Council K1, 373, 112.29, Mufumbwe Town Council K1, 200,000.00, Kabompo Town Council K1, 051,039.21 and Sinda Town Council K641, 000.00, this brings the total to K10, 366,455.11,” Mr. Haamaundu said

Mr Haamaundu stated that the funds have already been disbursed to the respective Local Authorities and he has urged them to expedite the commencement of works.

“The funds have been disbursed to these Local Authorities to work on some crossing points,” he stated

The Permanent Secretary, has, however, warned that the Government will not tolerate shoddy works from any contractor carrying out the rehabilitation works.

He has implored all the Local Authorities countrywide to ensure any contractor carrying out public projects do not compromise on quality because Zambians demand value for their money, adding that the Local Authorities should be proactive in ensuring that contractors and those charged with the responsibility of supervising the construction of various projects ensure that they are constructed to the highest standards.

Mr. Haamaundu has further guided that the Local Authorities should submit progress reports.

In August this year, the Ministry disbursed amounts totalling 43 million Kwacha to facilitate for the construction of critical Crossing-Points and Road improvement works in selected Districts such as Chama, Kasenengwa, Mongu, Chadiza, Gwembe, Vubwi, Mulobezi, Katete, and Mambwe.

The funding was earmarked on supporting the selected Districts in various Provinces to immediately embark on the construction and rehabilitation works of identified projects before the onset of the rains.

Mr. Haamaundu announced that Chama District received Eight (8) million Kwacha as part payment from the requested total amount of K8,645,691.12 for the construction and rehabilitation of selected crossing points, seven (7) million Kwacha was disbursed to Kasenengwa District, as part payment of K11, 474,738.12 which was requested to facilitate for the construction of three critical crossing points and five other identified points in the District, eight (8) million Kwacha was disbursed to Mongu District, while in Vubwi District, three (3) million Kwacha, which is a part payment towards the total requested amount of K 3,638,142.00 was also disbursed.

Mr. Haamaundu further announced that the requested amount of K6, 850,000.00 in Gwembe District, a total of K5 million-part payment, was disbursed for the rehabilitation of damaged bridges and culverts on the Tobe-Sompani and Hanyombo-Bunyente Roads, in Chadiza District, 3 million Kwacha was disbursed as part payment from the requested total amount K3,436,854.96 for the construction of three critical crossing points in the area, and out of the requested amount of K3, 053,300.00, a total of 3 million Kwacha was disbursed to Mulobezi District to facilitate for the rehabilitation of 10 kilometers of selected Township Roads.

He added that 3 million Kwacha was disbursed to Katete District as part payment from the total amount of K3,173,547.64, as requested for the construction of three critical crossing points, in Mambwe District, 3 million Kwacha was disbursed for the construction of three critical crossing points from the requested total amount K3, 968,023.60, and Ndola City Council received K4, 248,994.40 for the rehabilitation of Kapalala Market in Masala Township, after an inferno swept through the trading area on 16th August, 2022 at about 20:30 hours.

The Permanent Secretary advised all the Local Authorities to utilize the funds for the intended purpose in order to achieve meaningful development, adding that the Authorities should submit progress reports and financial returns once funds are utilized.