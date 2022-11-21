9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 21, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

NAPSA targets to register over 250,000 workers from informal sector

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News NAPSA targets to register over 250,000 workers from informal sector
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) is targeting to register more than 250, 000 workers in the informal sector for social protection by 2026.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop in Ndola today, NAPSA Northern Region Acting Manager Simuwama Mudenda said the authority has extended the social security coverage to marketeers, saw millers, small scale farmers, domestic workers and bus and taxi drivers.

Mr. Mudenda observed that the informal sector is not included in the social security coverage safety net hence the move by NAPSA to extend the coverage.

Meanwhile, Government says its desire is to improve the lives of the people by strengthening national social protection system coverage to all who have an income as it is a key element of reaching universal social protection coverage.

Speaking at the same occasion, Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga commended the authority for extending the protection services to the informal workers.

Mr Kamenga said the informal sector in the country remains a key pillar in development as it contributes greatly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He urged NAPSA not to relent in the provision of social security and spread its umbrella across the country thereby being accessible to all.

Previous articleCalm returns Katete’s Kamwaza Village

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

NAPSA targets to register over 250,000 workers from informal sector

National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) is targeting to register more than 250, 000 workers in the informal sector for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Calm returns Katete’s Kamwaza Village

General News Chief Editor - 0
Calm has returned to Kamwaza Village in Chieftainess Kawaza of Katete District where residents burnt a police vehicle and left several nursing serious...
Read more

Government disburses over 10 million Kwacha to accelerate rural development projects

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has disbursed funds over 10 million Kwacha to accelerate rural development projects with a focus on...
Read more

Nalumango calls for strong partnerships on water, sanitation issues

General News Chief Editor - 2
Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, has called for strong partnerships in addressing issues of water and sanitation in the country. Mrs Nalumango explains that this...
Read more

Free Tertiary Education Empowerment Community Scholarship To Begin Next Year January

General News Chief Editor - 7
5 000 youths are set to benefit from the 2023 Free Tertiary Education Empowerment Community Scholarship Programme aimed at providing tertiary education training to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.