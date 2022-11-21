National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) is targeting to register more than 250, 000 workers in the informal sector for social protection by 2026.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop in Ndola today, NAPSA Northern Region Acting Manager Simuwama Mudenda said the authority has extended the social security coverage to marketeers, saw millers, small scale farmers, domestic workers and bus and taxi drivers.

Mr. Mudenda observed that the informal sector is not included in the social security coverage safety net hence the move by NAPSA to extend the coverage.

Meanwhile, Government says its desire is to improve the lives of the people by strengthening national social protection system coverage to all who have an income as it is a key element of reaching universal social protection coverage.

Speaking at the same occasion, Copperbelt Deputy Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga commended the authority for extending the protection services to the informal workers.

Mr Kamenga said the informal sector in the country remains a key pillar in development as it contributes greatly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He urged NAPSA not to relent in the provision of social security and spread its umbrella across the country thereby being accessible to all.