BUDWEISER RALLIES OVER 100 INFLUENCERS ACROSS THE GLOBE FOR WORLD CUP 2022 With Slap Dee As the Zambian Star to Take on the Global Campaign

Lusaka, Zambia – Budweiser has been a long-standing sponsor of the FIFA World Cup and this year, the brand has opted for an influencer-heavy activation that will put participating personalities in a music video for “The World is Yours To Take” by American Rapper Lil Baby. Budweiser is gathering over 100 influencers from all over the world in a major FIFA World Cup campaign spearheaded by football icons Messi, Neymar and Sterling, who will be flown to Qatar to make content for their followers and the Budweiser brand. The popular Zambian Rapper Slap Dee will feature in the music video and perform alongside Lil Baby and other international superstars on a global stage designed by Budweiser.

As part of the global campaign to highlight Budweiser’s position as the Official Sponsor of the World Cup 2022, these influencers will appear in Lil Baby’s “The World is Yours to Take” music video while also generating individual content during the World Cup 2022 in Doha, Qatar. With a combined following of over 300 million on social media, Budweiser has announced other notable personalities in Africa such as Nigerian Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South African house music duo TxC who will be among the various famous personalities selected to attend the World Cup 2022 specifically as guests at the trendy Budweiser Hotel and to participate in the events curated by the brand in Qatar.

At home, Zambian Breweries has unveiled limited-edition bottles with QR codes that local consumers can scan for the chance of winning an all-expense paid trip to Qatar and other exciting prizes such as entry to Budweiser-hosted watch parties in Lusaka and Budweiser branded merchandise. Further details of the Budweiser campaign during World Cup 2022 can be found on Budweiser Zambia social media pages using hashtag #BudweiserWorldCup and #YoursToTake.