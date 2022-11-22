Coach Mwenya Chipepo says his Power Dynamos side is not yet at the top level he desires.

Power have a one point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division with 28 points after 14 matches played.

Chipepo is plotting Power’s stay at the top of the league after last Saturday’s 1-0 Kitwe derby triumph over Nkana away in Wusakile.

“We just have to sit down with the guys. Psych them and make sure that we maintain our position. We need to keep our fitness, we maintain our discipline and ensure we maintain what made us go top,” Chipepo said.

Chipepo said he is still building a team at Arthur Davies.

“You know this is a process. We are still building the team. This is not the Power Dynamos we used to see previously, the one we used to call Power 90,” he said.

“So as time goes on you will see people changing and you will see a good team coming and you will see good flair. For now we are happy but we are not yet where we are supposed to be,” Chipepo said.

Power have so far posted eight wins, four draws and two defeats in the 2022/23 league campaign