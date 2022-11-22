9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Human Rights Commission condemns Katete villagers

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines Human Rights Commission condemns Katete villagers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has condemned the criminal and barbaric conduct of villagers in Katete who brutally attacked some police officers last week.

HRC Spokesperson, Mweelwa Muleya, said it is unacceptable for anyone to take the law into their own hands as the villagers did regardless of their emotions towards any given situation.

Mr Muleya stated in a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday that police officers have a constitutional obligation of maintaining law and order and protecting human rights.

He added that police officers deserve support and respect as they carry out their national duties.

And the Human Rights Commission has called on the police high command that has moved into Katete to deal with the unfortunate situation to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that all culprits are properly identified and subjected to the due process of the law.

“The commission would like to earnestly appeal to the police to continue exercising the same commendable level of professionalism exercised by the victims who refrained themselves from using excessive force, which could have probably aggravated the situation and resulted in mass killings of villagers and some officers alike,” Mr Muleya said.

Mr Muleya has further urged the senior police command pursuing the perpetrators to consider facilitating the compensation of the injured officers and continue rendering support to them beyond just medical care.

He explained that this would mitigate the adverse impact of the injuries on their general wellbeing and that of their families.

Mr Muleya further commended the police officers for their exceptional professionalism and restraint from using live ammunition on their assailants, even in the face of imminent danger to their lives.

“The commission was informed that the villagers defied warning shots and continued advancing violently until the officers reportedly ran out of ammunition. As a result, they were helpless, exposed and vulnerable to pouncing by the large mob of angry villagers who were armed with assorted objects,” he explained.

On November 19, 2022, villagers in Katete district in Eastern province brutally beat up some police officers for allegedly releasing two persons who were accused of murder but there was no evidence.

Mr Muleya stated that a total of nine officers were initially admitted to St. Francis Mission Hospital, out of which three were critically injured and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, as of 20th November 2022, only two officers were still admitted.

Previous articleFISP implementation is all talk and no substance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Human Rights Commission condemns Katete villagers

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has condemned the criminal and barbaric conduct of villagers in Katete who brutally attacked...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Rising sexual violence cases worry Masebo

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
The Ministry of Health has expressed concern with the increasing cases of sexual violence especially against women and girls in the country. Minister of...
Read more

Energy Minister says current power outages due to ZESCO’s dilapidated infrastructure

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Energy Minister Peter Kapala says the current power outages being experienced in some parts of Lusaka is because of ZESCO dilapidated infrastructure and not...
Read more

Pace of Prosecutions of Corruption cases is not the Responsibility of the executive-Information Minister tells Catholic Bishops

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said that the pace of prosecutions of corruption cases including the outcomes thereof, is not the responsibility of...
Read more

Proposed Securities (Amendment) Bill is a recipe for chaos-Lawrence Sikutwa

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Respected Businessman Lawrence Sikutwa of LSA Associates has warned that the proposed amendments to the Securities Act will cause chaos in the insurance industry. Cabinet...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.