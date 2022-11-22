Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israeli’ Save the Child’s Heart organisation (SACH) aimed at developing a specialised heart care service at National Heart Hospital in Chongwe district.

Speaking during the signing ceremony today in Lusaka, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo indicated that approximately 6,000 babies are born with a heart condition such as congenital heart Diseases and Rheumatic Heart-Disease out of which 2,000 need surgery every year.

Ms Masebo noted that the MoU will thus assist in increasing access to specialised pediatric cardiac care and help in meeting the aspiration of achieving pediatric cardiac missions in Zambia.

She explained that the MoU is a continuity of the previous one which was signed between the two countries and helped in training four specialised personnel who are specializing in different aspects and also helped in infrastructure development at the National Heart Care Hospital.

‘’Specialised care for pediatric cardiac patients as part of this collaboration over 60 children have had specialised heart surgery in Israel. These children have accessed life changing and life improving surgical interventions,’’ noted Miss Masebo.

And Israeli Ambassador to Zambia, Ofra Farhi pledged to support Zambia through improving the pediatric cardiac care and also improving the livelihoods of people living in rural areas through the SACH and innovation Africa programmes.

She said the Israel government will remain committed in working with the local staff in rural areas in providing power at health centers by way of using solar panels and also providing water supply in order to fight water diseases such as cholera.

‘’Innovation Africa is one of the projects to then SACH which started in the Southern part of the country and it is now in the Eastern part, it is a supplement project to sustain our SACH programme,’’ said Miss Farhi.