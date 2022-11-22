The Government through Ndola City Council has disbursed over K4,000,000-00 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to Chifubu Constituency for student bursaries and cooperatives.

Chifubu Member of Parliament Loyd Lubosha, Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati and Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri officiated at the CDF handover ceremony at Chifubu Market on Monday.

88 cooperatives successfully applied for the grants and one million, nine hundred and twenty thousand kwacha (K1, 920, 000) while for bursaries 478 students received their funding amounting to two million, four hundred and forty-four thousand, sixty kwacha (K2, 444, 060).

In his keynote speech, Mr. Phiri, who was the guest of honour, cautioned beneficiaries against misapplying CDF.

“Today we handover cheques to our people who have successfully applied for grants under the 2022 Chifubu constituency development funds. We are also handing more bursaries to students.I am informed that a total of 88 groups successfully applied for the grants and one million, nine hundred and twenty thousand kwacha (k1, 920, 000) will be disbursed. This is a huge milestone and in line with the government’s aspirations to empower Zambians. For the bursaries, 478 students are receiving their funding today amounting to two million, four hundred and forty-four thousand, sixty kwacha (k2, 444, 060).At the previous handover here in Chifubu, another 518 students received their bursaries amounting to two million, four hundred and twenty-five thousand kwacha (k2, 425,000).The total number of students given skills bursaries here in Chifubu now stands at 996,” Mr. Phiri said.

“We are all now witnesses to cdf at work and the government is determined to ensure that this programme succeeds. About two weeks ago, as some of us may be aware, the government disbursed over k1 billion as part of cdf to all the 156 constituencies countrywide which translates to over k6 million per constituency. This brings the total amount of funds disbursed under the 2022 cdf to over k19 billion. As a government, we are confident that disbursement of these funds would significantly help the local authorities to successfully implement all cdf projects. I am also happy to note that the ministry of local government and rural development has now entered into an agreement with the financial institutions that will manage the loan scheme component under cdf. This means that more people will access more cdf funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kalyati reminded CDF beneficiaries that these funds are key to developing their and your businesses.

He said CDF was public money which should not be politicised.

“This is an exciting time to be here as your mayor to witness the handover of constituency development funds to cooperatives and students under the Chifubu constituency. Today is yet another milestone achieved. I wish to congratulate the constituency development fund committee and in particular, the area Member of Parliament, Lloyd Lubosha for successfully completing this important task. I also wish to congratulate the members of various cooperatives for successfully applying for cdf grants,” Dr. Kalyati said.

“For the students that have successfully received skills development bursaries, I congratulate you as well. In congratulating all of you, I wish to remind you that these funds are key to developing your skills and your businesses. Once used properly, these funds have a potential to improve your livelihoods and also develop Chifubu constituency and the city of Ndola. It is therefore imperative that you use this opportunity properly. Do not only think of yourself or your family but think of the positive effects that cdf has on the entire city and apply the funds well. To you the Chifubu cdc, please consider granting more skills development bursaries to students at the local skills development centre run by the Ndola city council,” the Ndola Mayor said.