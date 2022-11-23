9.5 C
Lusambo case fails to take off in Luanshya

By Chief Editor
The hearing for the case in which former Kabushi Constituency parliamentarian Bowman Lusambo allegedly assaulted two National Democratic Congress members did not take off due to the absence of his lawyers.

The matter came before Luanshya district resident magistrate Penastone Chiluba for the continuation of trial but could not continue due to the absence of Mr. Lusambo’s lawyers of Makebi Zulu and associates who were reported ill.

The former lawmaker is charged with two counts of unlawful wounding and assault occasioning bodily harm contrary to section 248 Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Mr. Lusambo is alleged to have hacked Stanley Musukwa and beat up Mary Musonda both of Mpatamato township in Luanshya during the April 11th Roan Parliamentary by-election.

So far, fourteen state witnesses have testified in the case, with one witness on the standout of the fifteen witnesses in the case.

Magistrate Chiluba adjourned the matter to 19th December 2022 for the continuation of trial.

