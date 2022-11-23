9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Syakalima warns teachers against exam malpractices

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Syakalima warns teachers against exam malpractices
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima, has sternly warned teachers, who are in the habit of involving themselves in examination malpractice, to stop or face the law.

Mr Syakalima said he is not going to tolerate acts of malpractices especially during examinations.

He said pupils should be left alone to meritoriously earn their grades and not to be spoon fed.

He observed that teachers who are involving themselves in malpractice are not only destroying the learners but also the country as a whole.

Mr Syakalima explained that some teachers have devised a habit of sending answers to pupils using phones after the government addressed the issue of leakages.

The minister said the government has now banned teachers who are invigilating examinations from entering exam rooms with phones.

He said these and other interventions have helped reduce the number of examination malpractice.

Mr. Syakalima said his ministry will do anything possible to ensure that examination malpractice cases are eradicated.

And interim president of the Progressive Educators Union of Zambia, Davison Kandela, said the law should take its course on the 11 teachers that were arrested on allegations of malpractices if they are found wanting.

Mr Kandela has since urged the teachers to remain professional and stay away from such vices which will not just dent their image but also that of the teaching profession.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema expresses grief over the recent death of a Zambian student in the Russia-Ukraine war

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Syakalima warns teachers against exam malpractices

Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima, has sternly warned teachers, who are in the habit of involving themselves in examination...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

‘We Won’t be Apologetic for doing the Right thing’ – Councillor Simataa Leads Demolition of Illegal Boundary Walls in Kamwala South

General News Chief Editor - 5
Yesterday, Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa led a team of Lusaka City Council - LCC Police escorted by armed Zambia Police in a demolition...
Read more

Agricultural development has potential to impact on extreme poverty – Mulyata

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government says agriculture remains key priority sector in its poverty reduction agenda for Zambia. Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata says this is because...
Read more

Lusambo case fails to take off in Luanshya

General News Chief Editor - 12
The hearing for the case in which former Kabushi Constituency parliamentarian Bowman Lusambo allegedly assaulted two National Democratic Congress members did not take off...
Read more

Savior Chishimba converts to Judaism, changes his name to Yehuda Bendavid, hopes to be President of Zambia one day

General News Chief Editor - 15
Former Kasama Central Member of Parliament Savior Chishimba has now become an Orthodox Jew and has adopted a new Jewish name of Yehuda Bendavid. According...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.