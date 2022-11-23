Yesterday, Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa led a team of Lusaka City Council – LCC Police escorted by armed Zambia Police in a demolition exercise of two (2) illegal boundary walls on properties that had encroached on a road reserve and restricted road access for the community.

Mr Simataa disclosed that one of the illegal walls built on the said road reserve near Edgars Pub off Nationalist road belonged to a Zambia Army Sergeant Mulope of Kamwala South, who had allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who dared to interfere with his building project.

He added that the other wall was built by his neighbour, an unidentified woman who followed the Sergeant’s example after seeing that there was no punitive action taken by the Council, thus, she also extended her wall fence.

“We won’t be apologetic for doing the right thing, which serves the interest of the majority – community members, whose interests are bigger than an individual’s interests, and where individual interests come into conflict with community interests, community interests must prevail,” he stated

“These culprits were warned, and a 30 days notice was given to them, with an additional 6 months, maybe they thought we will never come or that we didn’t have the balls to do it, this must serve as an example to would-be offenders,” Councillor Simataa mentioned

Mr Simataa explained that this demolition exercise has now paved way for a borehole drilling truck to have an easy access to the area where the drilling is taking place, adding that people in the community will soon have access to water after the completion of the borehole drilling.