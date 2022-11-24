9.5 C
Police resurrect a 2019 case to arrest Kaizer Zulu

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former State House key official Kaizer Zulu has been formally charged and arrested by police for four counts of Threatening Violence.

Mr. Zulu aged 52 of Ibex Hill area and Rafick Kakonde aged 32 of Chilenje township in Lusaka have been charged for four counts of Threatening Violence contrary to section 90 chapter 87 of the Penal Code which occurred on September 7, 2019 in Kafue where the duo threatened to shoot and cause physical injuries on persons identified as Benard Nshindu, Sengewayo Jere, Saul Masikote and Manson Mweemba.

The duo have also been charged and arrested for the subject offence of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm contrary to section 248 chapter 87 of the Penal Code in which two people identified as Bernard Nshindu and Sengewayo Jere were assaulted by the suspects.

This occurred on September 7, 2019, in Kafue District.

The two suspects are detained in Police custody and awaiting a court appearance.

This was confirmed by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale.

