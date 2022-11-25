9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 25, 2022
Linyungandambo resurrects the Barotseland agreement issue, tells HH that time has come to separate from Zambia

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Linyungandambo Busile, a group that is advocating for the separation of Barotseland from Zambia has written to President Hakainde Hichilema demanding that he settles the issue of the Barotseland land agreement.

In a letter to State House dated 20th November 2022, the grouping said President Hichilema should in a civilized manner sit down with the group and discuss the sharing of assets and agreeing on the new boundaries.

The group said that the forced relationship between Barotseland and Zambia has irretrievably broken down and that time has now come to discuss the issue of identifying citizens of the two countries.

“We hope your government will have the time and wisdom to resolve this issue with the Barotseland nationalist leaders,” the letter read.

“Mr President, we wish to make you aware that as far as Barotseland is concerned, the separation of Barotseland from Zambia started on the 27th of March 2012,” it read.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema Secretary to Cabinet appointment in Breach of Constitution – GPZ President Silavwe

