Friday, November 25, 2022
Yo Maps surpases 1.2 Million YouTube views for his latest video ‘Aweah’

Yo Maps released his latest single ‘Aweah‘ earlier this week. The video has quickly risen to more than 1.2 Million YouTube views. The amazing video was directed by Tivo Shikapwasha.

