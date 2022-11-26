Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has called on all food business entities in the province to comply with the public health Act and ensure that good hygiene measures are put in place.

Ms Mulyata says her office will ensure that all businesses dealing in meat processing comply with the public health Act as stipulated by local authorities and other wings of government.

She notes that following these hygiene practices and implementing them effectively will help reduce risks of transmitting animal diseases to other animals and the human population.

She said this at the official launch of the Super Value Meats in Lusaka today.

Ms. Mulyata said she is pleased with the opening of Super Value Meats as it will not only provide quality products but also jobs for the youths in the country.

She further said government is happy that business outlets were helping to create employment opportunities for the youths in the province.

And Super Value Meats Chief Executive Officer, Francis Grogan, said the company will continue to work with government in the prevention and treatment of livestock diseases such as foot and mouth.

Enterprise Challenge Fund Representative, Mark Ireland, has urged businesses in the meat production sector to find innovative ways of waste management.

Meanwhile, Stakeholders who attended the Epidemic preparedness Prevention Control and Management Committee Meeting in Kafue District yesterday have called on the Local Authority to clear piles of garbage around the Central District Business (CBD).

They said this should be done immediately in order to prevent outbreaks of water-borne disease.

Speaking during the meeting, stakeholders said with the onset of the rainy season, there is need to clear garbage to prevent the outbreak of diseases such Cholera, diarrhoea and Typhoid.

Kafue District Forestry Officer, Vincent Siakalmbwa expressed concern at an abandoned abattoir located a few meters from his officer which is being used as a dumping site for garbage

Mr. Siakalambwa has asked the Local Authority to quickly clear the garbage which is posing a health hazard.

“ I just want to express concern over an abandon abattoir just a few meters from my office, we are seeing garbage being dumped there and I don’t know what the council is doing about this,” said Mr Siakalambwa.

Another Stakeholder, Media Mweemba appealed to the local Authority to clear the Garbage under a foot bridge near community 7, popularly known as C7.

Ms. Mweemba said people are dumping Garbage from their homes under the foot bridge and has since called on the council to address the station in the area.

“We are also seeing people dumping Garbage just under a foot bridge in C7 and we don’t know if the Council is aware about,” she said.

Livestock and Fisheries Officer, Perfecto Kabanshi has urged Kafue Town Council to involve government department in planning meeting for keep Zambia clean and green

Dr Kabanshi said involving key government department in the Keep Zambia Clean and Green will enhance the implementation of the programme.

“If government department are involved in planning meeting of the Keep Kafue Clean and Green, it will help will help to improve on how the programme is being implemented and we shall see good results,” he said

And Kafue Health Inspector, Justine Musone said the Local Authority is aware of the Garbage problem and has since engaged Franchise companies to clear the garbage.

Mr Musone said the Local Authority is working with other stakeholder in the district to curb the indiscriminate dumping of waste.

Meanwhile, Health Education officer, Mwiche Sensenta says the Local Authority has started conducting sensitisation campaigns in communities on solid waste management.