9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 26, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Power Dynamos Stay Top With Two-point Lead, Nkana Draw at Napsa

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Power Dynamos Stay Top With Two-point Lead, Nkana Draw at Napsa
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos failed to open a four point lead after they were held to a home draw by Forest Rangers at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The match ended scoreless in Power’s return home after last weekends 1-0 away victory in the Kitwe Derby away to Nkana.

It was a tight contest that saw Power goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga and Forests Allan Chibwe both in outstanding form especially in the first half.

The game exploded in three minutes of stoppage time of the 90 minutes in end to end action in a risky dash to grab the 3 points.

Power move to 29 points, two more than champions and second placed Red Arrows who lost 1-0 away to 15th positioned Lumwana Radiants.

Dinah Dinanga scored the only goal in the 43rd minute.

Meanwhile, Nkana recovered from their Derby defeat with a 1-1 away draw at Napsa Stars.

Jacob Ngulube gave Nkana a one-nil halftime lead in the 45th minute.

Fred Mwimanzi equalised in the 66th minute.

Nkana are 13th on 16 points, Napsa have 18 points at number 11 while Forest are 6th with 25 points after 15 games played.

Previous articleSave Africans-Ukraine calls for independent UN investigation in the death of Zambian in the Russia Ukraine war

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Power Dynamos Stay Top With Two-point Lead, Nkana Draw at Napsa

Power Dynamos failed to open a four point lead after they were held to a home draw by Forest...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Dynamos’ Lead Set For Forest Test

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos host Forest Rangers this Saturday knowing victory this weekend will keep them on top of the log. But Power coach Mwenya Chepepo...
Read more

Sate-Sate Toasts His Debut Goal For Kansanshi Dynamos

Sports sports - 0
Super Division star Ronald Kampamba is toasting his maiden goal for Kansanshi Dynamos. Sate Sate scored his first goal for Kansanshi in their 2-2 draw...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD

Sports sports - 0
Here are the collated results from the last seven days international and domestic action. INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES (AFCON GROUP H TEAM QUALIFIER TEAMS) 17/11/2022 Petach Tika, Israel Israel 4(Tai...
Read more

Chipepo:Leaders Power Dynamos Still a Work in Progress

Sports sports - 0
Coach Mwenya Chipepo says his Power Dynamos side is not yet at the top level he desires. Power have a one point lead at the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.