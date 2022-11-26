Power Dynamos failed to open a four point lead after they were held to a home draw by Forest Rangers at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The match ended scoreless in Power’s return home after last weekends 1-0 away victory in the Kitwe Derby away to Nkana.

It was a tight contest that saw Power goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga and Forests Allan Chibwe both in outstanding form especially in the first half.

The game exploded in three minutes of stoppage time of the 90 minutes in end to end action in a risky dash to grab the 3 points.

Power move to 29 points, two more than champions and second placed Red Arrows who lost 1-0 away to 15th positioned Lumwana Radiants.

Dinah Dinanga scored the only goal in the 43rd minute.

Meanwhile, Nkana recovered from their Derby defeat with a 1-1 away draw at Napsa Stars.

Jacob Ngulube gave Nkana a one-nil halftime lead in the 45th minute.

Fred Mwimanzi equalised in the 66th minute.

Nkana are 13th on 16 points, Napsa have 18 points at number 11 while Forest are 6th with 25 points after 15 games played.