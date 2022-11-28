Mutinta Mazoka, the daughter to UPND founder Anderson Mazoka has resigned from the party.
Mutinta was also at the time of her resignation, a member of the party’s National Management Committee, the highest decision making organ of the party.
This is according to a letter dated 8th November, 2022, tendered to the UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda.
“I am hereby tendering my resignation from the UPND with immediate effect,” read the letter in part.
“I thank you and all the leaders and members of UPND I had the opportunity to work with.”
Shame
UPND is not the knight in shining armor it was thought to be
Is she joining the husband in SP?
That’s the beauty of democracy, akoni kekala umuti katemenwe!
Many are disillusioned with the turn of things especially Mrs Nalumango’s philosophy of PRICES MUST RISE IN ORDER TO COME DOWN
Mazoka left father’s party?
That is beginning oflegacy of Mazoka.
It is just normal to move on, nothing is permanent in life, nothing strange here. Resignation is very normal especially in developed countries, it is only in third world countries that politicians cling to parties and positions. Attrition is progressive because it creates room for others. No news here
Wanitwa mos!
Finally joining the Husband ati I want to be the 1st Lady yaba
Everything about this woman is questionable she can not even have her husband’s name in hers…she was just a trogen horse for Fred Mmembe…I mean how do can you be in a Party where your hubby hates everything about it. You wonder how she has remained so long with Fred apart from the titles of his businesses he hides in her name,