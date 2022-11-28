9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 28, 2022
Feature Politics
Updated:

Mutinta Mazoka dumps UPND

By Chief Editor
Mutinta Mazoka, the daughter to UPND founder Anderson Mazoka has resigned from the party.

Mutinta was also at the time of her resignation, a member of the party’s National Management Committee, the highest decision making organ of the party.

This is according to a letter dated 8th November, 2022, tendered to the UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda.

“I am hereby tendering my resignation from the UPND with immediate effect,” read the letter in part.

“I thank you and all the leaders and members of UPND I had the opportunity to work with.”

