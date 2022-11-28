President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Livingstone in Southern Province for a one day working visit.

Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa, has confirmed the visit of the Head of State to Livingstone.

Mr. Mweetwa told ZANIS in Choma today that the President will among other activities officiate at the 2022 Judicial Conference whose theme is, ‘A Responsive and Accountable Judiciary’.

He said President HichiIema is expected to arrive at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in the morning tomorrow and later proceed to AVAN Victoria Falls Resort where the conference is being held.

The Minister has since expressed happiness at the expected visit of the President saying it will enable the province to share issues of concern with him.

He cited issues concerning the farmers especially that the planting season is underway.