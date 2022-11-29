The Zambia Police have arrested a 23 years old garden boy in connection with the alleged murder of a couple of Kasupe area in Lusaka West.

The unnamed suspect of Kalundu area in Lusaka West has been apprehended in connection with the murder of a couple identified as Bernard Chomba and Bwalya Chileshe which occurred between November 19, 2022 and November 22, 2022 in Kasupe area in Lusaka West.

In a statement issued by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale, who disclosed that the Police have also recovered a motor vehicle, a Toyota Spacio registration number ADD 5815 Silver in colour, a Television Set, a fridge, two laptops and three cellular phones believed to be property for the deceased persons.

Mr Mwale noted that the suspect also led the Police Officers to the person he hired the truck from to ferry the stolen household goods from the scene of crime to where he was apprehended from.

“The suspect is in Police Custody while investigations have continued,” Mr Mwale said

Brief facts of the matter are that, between 19th and 22nd November, 2022 in Kasupe area in Lusaka West, the Police in Lusaka received a report of suspected murder in which a woman identified as Bwalya chileshe aged 56 of Kasupe area in Lusaka and her husband identified as Benard Chomba aged 60 were discovered dead about 30 meters near their home.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the informer who stays in Avondale received a message from her friend that her sister and husband had not been seen for the past three days and their mobile numbers had been ringing and gone unanswered which led her to report the matter to the Police.

Police officers and the named informer went to the house of the two deceased persons and upon inspection, they found assorted household goods scattered in different rooms of the house also their motor vehicle, a Toyota spacio registration number ADD 5815 silver in colour was missing.

The two bodies were later discovered near their house in a decomposed state, and the scene of the crime was since barricaded because the bodies were in a decomposed state.

It is alleged that the couple used to live alone at their house.

The pathologist was since informed so that a postmortem can be conducted at the crime scene.

The Police suspected foul play and investigations into the matter where since instituted, thus leading to the arrest of the said garden boy.