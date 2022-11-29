The Zambia Police Service in Central Province sternly warned against illegal mining in the region saying culprits must vacate the mining sites or face the wrath of the law.

Provincial Commissioner of Police, David Mukuka, says illegal mining activities and hooliganism have become a source of policing concern that must be dealt with decisively.

Speaking during the KNC Radio One on One Live Program, Mr. Mukuka said all those without requisite mining documents must vacate now before the law takes its cause.

He warned that will not take heed will be rounded up and risk being prosecuted for venturing into mining activities illegally.

Accompanied by his deputy, Charity Munganga, the Police Commissioner has further warned that the police in the province will not condone political violence.

“ Political violence has been a thorny issue but police are up to the game, “ he said adding :” I will not condone the vice and will deal with the perpetrators regardless of their political affiliation.”

Mr. Mukuka noted that the current government has given the police the full authority to deal with political violence and will deal with the vice squarely.

The provincial Police Chief has also extended warning to the pirate taxis and street vendors to comply by the law before they are fished out.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mukuka has appealed to the government to consider building modern police stations.

He observed that police would want speedy trial of cases but the process is hampered by the inadequate infrastructure and shortage of the magistrates.

And Central Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Charity Munganga, said the police service is riding on the integrity committee and service order to fight corruption among the officers.