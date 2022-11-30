PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated the need for a responsive and accountable judiciary and that a collaborative approach is cardinal for speedy justice.

Mr Hichilema who has appreciated the open and candid exchange of ideas with the arm of justice said the collaboration is aimed at strengthening the delivery of justice to citizens in a timely manner and within the rule of law coupled with transparency and accountability.

Mr Hichilema speaking during the official opening of the judicial conference Livingstone said government is committed to the Executive arm of Government to continue supporting the decentralisation process in the Judiciary and make it easily accessible to our citizens in rural communities.

“We appreciated the open and candid exchange of ideas aimed at strengthening the delivery of justice to our citizens, in a timely manner and within the enhanced rule of law coupled with transparency and accountability. There is need for a collaborative approach with all concerned parties, in identifying the impediments in the speedy delivery of justice, by isolating oppressive and archaic laws in our statutes that need repealing, in order that they are in concert and relevant to modern times, so that ambiguities in the delivery of judgements are avoided at all costs,” he said.

The Head of State restated that Government’s view is that it is answerable to citizens who it serves and must therefore endeavor to deliver timely judgements that ensure closure on matters, than those that create room for doubt and inconsistencies that ultimately have potential to erode confidence in our Judicial system.

“To us, the three arms of Government are triplets that should work in close liason, in improving the welfare of our citizens. The Judiciary should equally take keen interest in economic matters and also ensure that public resources are used prudently, so as to improve their working conditions at all levels,” he said.